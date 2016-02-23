Asked about the heavy 70s overtones, he explained his inspiration was much simpler. "It was actually just inspired by a rainbow and a box of crayons I owned as a child," he said. "So I thought, last season was so kind of random, I was inspired by the randomness of things. This season I wanted to be super structured, super organised and controlled." So why the afros? "Anna and I were obsessed; I wanted one colour head-to-toe on every look, and then Anna was like, 'we have to have afros'. They're so fabulous."



Having recently celebrated his 10th anniversary, I ask about his plans for the future: "I never plan for the future. Nothing ever goes the way you plan it." So what about his plans for tonight? "I'm going to go to sleep. I've had two hours sleep in the last 72 hours. I went to bed at 6am this morning and I got up at 8am. If I had one glass of Prosecco right now I'd pass out. I'd be on the floor and you'd have to drag me out of the club." Vivre L'Ashish!