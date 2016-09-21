Since taking the helm at Gucci at the beginning of 2015, Alessandro Michele has pretty much single-handedly transformed the face of fashion with his geek chic, vintage, flea market aesthetic, which has filtered down from high fashion to the high street. For his SS17 show, this afternoon in Milan, his army of bespectacled guys and girls were back with a vengeance in colourful print, pattern and embroidery, though this season they'd been updated with a glittering and glamorous twist.



As soon as the audience entered the low-lit pink show space decorated with velvet banquettes, lametta tinsel and over 250,000 mirrored sequins that moved and reflected views of the collection, it was evident there might be a romantic, disco club vibe to the collection.



The show was soundtracked by Florence Welch's recital of "Songs of Innocence and Experience" by William Blake, set to music by Steve Mackey as the first models emerged onto the hazy, smoky curved catwalk carpeted in Gucci's signature stripe and star pattern. The vast collection, Alessandro's 'Illusion of Love,' and ode to Hollywood glamour, consisted of bold suits in vibrant prints, voluminous flares, off-the-shoulder floral gowns, resplendent pleated, tiered dresses, tinsel, jacquard, embroidery, Quality Street metallics, plenty of ruffles and belts and bags emblazoned with the words 'cemetery' and 'future'. Michele's Gucci collections have been consistently colour-clashing and vibrant but the designer broadened his palette with shining, reflective hues, particularly for '80s shimmering party frocks.

