Gucci Just Designed A Bunch Of Street Style-Worthy Leggings

Since taking the helm at Gucci at the beginning of 2015, designer Alessandro Michele has singlehandedly transformed the fashion industry. He (like Vetements' Demna Gvasalia) has created and defined an aesthetic that other labels (from high-end to fast fashion) have followed. So it's no surprise that for the brand's spring/summer 2017 presentation, Michele took his signature geek-chic, flea-market-style look and amped it up 10 notches.
The show, titled "Illusion of Love," featured an army of bespectacled models decorated in colorful prints and embroidery. In the glittering, very disco offering (a slight variant from Michele's usual so-'70s collections) were bold patterned suits, voluminous flares, off-the-shoulder floral gowns, resplendent pleated, tiered dresses, and bags emblazoned with the words "cemetery" and "future." Killer platforms, stone-studded spectacles, and shirts, cardigans, and skirts decorated with iIllustrations by Jayde Fish (whom Michele discovered on Instagram) were also present in the collection, which told a story, according to the brand, "steeped in wonder, phantasmagoria, and unorthodoxy."
Aside from the usual color-clashing of vibrant pinks, yellows, and greens (what else would you expect, really?), the designer broadened his palette with an array of reflective tinsels, jacquards, and metallics. Of the offering, Michele explained: “Color is the soul of fashion: If you change the color of a dress, you change the dress. Color and dimension transform it into an illusion."
What really stood out to us, though, was that among the over-the-top looks were...leggings, a seemingly practical piece in a lineup of glittery wonder. Featuring track-pant-esque stripes and printed flowers, the stretchy bottoms were one of those things that we never expected to see on a Gucci runway — but that pleasantly surprised us when we did. Leave it to Michele to take something so simple (like the five pairs ahead) and turn them into a masterpiece.
