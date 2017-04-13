Gucci's New Campaign Features Exclusively Black Models — & It's Amazing

Designer Alessandro Michele has received almost universal praise since taking the creative helm of Gucci two years ago. The bold new aesthetic direction of the luxury house was certainly a shift — but the casting of mostly Caucasian models on the catwalk didn't exactly match the progressive nature of Michele's designs. The designer is aware of the criticism, though, as the brand's shows have become increasingly more diverse throughout the seasons. And, from the look of Gucci's Instagram, it seems he's taking representation very seriously come pre-fall: A series of teaser videos posted to the brand's social accounts last week show the casting call for Gucci's new campaign, which will be unveiled fully in April — and depict black models exclusively.