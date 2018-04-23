Why Aren't Ethical Fashion Brands Catering To Plus-Size Women?

This is not a hard and fast rule: many people shop at many different price points, irrespective of size. But what will make an impact is visibility – or a lack thereof. When you can see yourself in clothing, you’re more likely to buy it – but if most sustainable brands continue to ape fast fashion marketing, they will continue to alienate consumers. Like fast fashion brands, a lot of ethical lines make either a very limited size range or stick to the industry standard of 8-16. Perhaps as ethical fashion is still growing, brands are choosing to play it safe, following industry standards in everything but the manufacturing. Sophie argues that it can and should be better. “A lot of sustainable brands don't do enough to challenge or question the way that fashion is marketed to us and the effect that body policing has on consumers.” Even within her own company, she recognises ways to improve: “We offer any sizes on our site, but actually receive very few orders above a 16. We think this is because we could do a better job casting models above that size, and are keen to represent more women.”