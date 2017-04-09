High street retailers haven't always served customers above a size 16 well. With limited options, shoppers have been left out of most brands' aesthetic (advertising campaigns and mannequins) and output (the actual clothes).
Until recently, Topshop offered clothes up to a size 16, but the high street super-store has since added size 18 to its ranges, both in store and online, to the delight of many shoppers:
Topshop now does size 18!!? Expected that to be a huge announcement but just found out after eyeing a jacket up!— Christine (@_Kisstine_) April 6, 2017
@Topshop I've noticed you now do a size 18 in some clothes, yes TOPSHOP! About time!!! #BetterLateThanNever— Carrie Yead (@CarrieYead) January 29, 2017
But while many have applauded Topshop for taking positive steps to more accurately cater for UK consumers, Cosmopolitan highlighted flaws in the limited stock, reporting that of 1456 tops available on the website, only 195 were available in an 18, while out of 800 dresses, only 67 were available in that size.
Twitter was also sceptical about the range, with some users implying the stock in store wasn't true to size:
Holding a @Topshop size 16 jumper up against my size 10 body - that's about right guys well done, good job ???? pic.twitter.com/moDM1NajoA— Em Clarkson ? (@prettynormalme) February 21, 2017
@GraceFVictory Oh great so their size 18 will fit a 16! Fab! ?— Sarah - BVE (@BlogsVlogsEtc) April 6, 2017
@GraceFVictory What I'll do is buy two size 18's, sew them together and my life will be complete ... woo!— Sarah - BVE (@BlogsVlogsEtc) April 6, 2017
Topshop have responded by replying to those protesting on Twitter but are yet to put out a statement. Although, having never officially announced the new size, perhaps we shouldn't expect one.
@prettynormalme We’re sorry to hear this. Please DM us your email address and we'll advise further. Thanks!— TopshopHelp (@TopshopHelp) February 21, 2017
