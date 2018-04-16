Under the website's "About Us" page you'll find a statement outlining Liberman and Leeve's steadfast design approach: "We couldn’t find a responsible lingerie factory at a price we liked, so we started our own," it reads. "We are socially and environmentally conscious at every stage of our supply chain." Made up of an all-female team, Lara Intimates' factory in the middle of Central London creates all of the brand's products in small batches by colour and style. According to the designers, everything you order from the label is made in studio utilising "unused material from large factories or brands," while elastics and packaging (i.e. garment labels, swing tags) are "made and dyed by responsible suppliers in Britain." In short, most of Lara Intimates fabrics are deadstock, meaning instead of creating their own textiles, they recycle and reuse factories' excess for their garments.