Echoing its mission, Lara Intimates extends beyond responsible practices into offering revolutionary bra sizing for the millions of women wearing the incorrect bra size (hi, yes, most of us). Liberman tells us: "We heard women constantly complaining they can't find bras that fit properly or comfortably. The majority of our customers are actually women with larger busts (D+) that want wireless bras with support." Sharing a story about a young female who recently came into their studio on the hunt for a 28F bra that wouldn't be equivalent to the uncomfortable, poky wire bras she's worn her entire life, Liberman shared that one fitting with Lara's Coral Bra was love at first sight for the woman, who ended up buying three. "After the fitting, she messaged us on Instagram saying she was seriously considering breast reduction surgery, but 'now that I have found your bras, I love my boobs again.' That's how I want every woman to feel in our pieces — like they love their boobs!" While the brand's current size range runs from 28A to 36E, the founders are working to expand the offering from 26A to a 36J.