You have lots of friends in the fashion industry. Did you ask for advice with your collection?

I didn’t. I guess I could have but I have this thing where I don’t want to bother people. Last night, I went to the Christine and the Queens show… I’ve met Héloïse before and she wanted me to come backstage and say hello and I was like, “No, I don’t want to be a bother.” It’s the Southerner in me!



I guess customer feedback in a way must be more important?

I try to listen to that a lot, even though it can be hard to read. If there’s one thing I could change –actually there are a lot of things I’d change – in the industry, it's that I wish it could be less expensive. I guess people see you in magazines and they see you play a show or on television and they assume that you’re loaded. I’m very fortunate, I wouldn’t lie, but I think people see the price tag and they’re like "Ugh, so rich" but that’s how much it costs to make the motherfucker. I’m pretty sure we’re still paying the last collection off!



It’s obvious you’re not interested in cheap, disposable fast fashion and the collection is all produced in NYC. Is sustainability and a more ethical approach key to your brand?

Yes, because it’s missing! I know for me I bought a Stella McCartney coat… Coats are a really hard thing to find for anybody but a really nice coat for bigger people is really hard to find. When I saw the Stella coat I was like, "This is going to be one of the most expensive things I’ve ever bought, for real". I have worn that thing for at least eight years. I know that’s not feasible for a lot of people but you can have a lot for a little or a little for a lot and that’s what I’m learning still. Hopefully that comes through.

