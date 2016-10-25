For years and years the Met Ball, attended by the world's most influential designers and stars, has indisputably been the biggest event in the international fashion calendar but now the Fashion Awards might just steal its crown. Previously known as the British Fashion Awards, this year’s ceremony, in partnership with Swarovski, will take place on Monday 5th December at the Royal Albert Hall, celebrating the best talent within the global fashion community. And this evening, at simultaneous events in London and LA, the nominations for the new, sparkly awards were revealed.
But before we get onto the nominees, the Fashion Awards will not only recognise and honour international creative genius, rather than solely focusing on the UK, but the new format has a bigger aim to raise funds over the next decade for scholarships to help talented hopefuls attend leading fashion colleges. The Fashion Awards will be an annual fundraiser gala for the British Fashion Council Education Foundation charity.
Dame Natalie Massenet, BFC Chairman explained: “As a global industry we should make a commitment to support talented people from all backgrounds to fulfil their dreams and access the best universities in the world. Over the next ten years our ambition is to raise and invest £10million to support young people in this goal. London is seen as the capital for the most creative new talent in the world that provides talent and energy for the global fashion industry.”
So who exactly has been nominated for the charitable awards which will be bigger, better and more prestigious than ever? Of the nine main categories, three awards still specifically recognise British talent, namely the titles for British menswear designer of the year, British womenswear designer of the year and best British brand. Jonathan Anderson who won the award for both womenswear and menswear designer of the year in 2015 is nominated again alongside Craig Green, Grace Wales Bonner, Tom Ford and Vivienne Westwood in the men's category and Christopher Kane, Roksanda Ilincic, Sarah Burton and Simone Rocha for womenswear. Alessandra Rich, Charles Jeffrey, Faustine Steinmetz, Molly Goddard and Self Portrait are in the running for the British Emerging Talent title, which was awarded to Wales Bonner and Thomas Tait, last year, for menswear and womenswear respectively.
Gucci, which will undoubtedly be a big winner on the night, is up for three awards – Gucci's president and chief executive, Marco Bizarri is nominated for International Business Leader while Creative Director Alessandro Michele is nominated for International Accessories Designer as well as International Ready-to-Wear Designer. Another fash pack favourite, Vetements, is nominated for International Urban Luxury Brand, against adidas, Palace, Off-White and Gosha Rubchinskiy while Vetements' Creative Director Demna Gvasalia is also nominated for International Ready-to-Wear Designer for his work at Balenciaga. His brother Guram who works alongside him at Vetements is nominated for International Business Leader.
Sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi go head-to-head, against Kendall Jenner and Lineisy Montero for Model of the Year, won by Jourdan Dunn last December. Additional awards will be made on the night, recognising the careers of four individuals who have yet to be revealed and celebrating the role of Creative Influencers in the industry.
The full list of nominees are below. Who'd get your vote?
BRITISH EMERGING TALENT
Alessandra Rich
Charles Jeffrey
Faustine Steinmetz
Molly Goddard
Self Portrait
BRITISH MENSWEAR DESIGNER
Craig Green for Craig Green
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
Jonathan Anderson for J.W.Anderson
Tom Ford for Tom Ford
Dame Vivienne Westwood for Vivienne Westwood
BRITISH WOMENSWEAR DESIGNER
Christopher Kane for Christopher Kane
Jonathan Anderson for J.W. Anderson
Roksanda Ilincic for Roksanda
Sarah Burton OBE for Alexander McQueen
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
BRITISH BRAND
Alexander McQueen
Burberry
Christopher Kane
Erdem
Stella McCartney
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS LEADER
Adrian Joffe for Comme des Garçons & Dover Street Market
Christopher Bailey MBE for Burberry
Guram Gvasalia for Vetements
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
Stefano Sassi for Valentino
INTERNATIONAL URBAN LUXURY BRAND
Adidas
Gosha Rubchinskiy
Off-White
Palace
Vetements
INTERNATIONAL MODEL
Adwoa Aboah
Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Kendall Jenner
Lineisy Montero
INTERNATIONAL ACCESSORIES DESIGNER
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Anya Hindmarch MBE for Anya Hindmarch
Johnny Coca for Mulberry
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Stuart Vevers for Coach
INTERNATIONAL READY-TO-WEAR DESIGNER
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga
Donatella Versace for Versace
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy
