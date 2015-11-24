The biggest names in the industry turned out for the prestigious British Fashion Awards 2015 to celebrate the best design talent and homegrown style. J.W. Anderson scooped both the Menswear and Womenswear Designer of the Year while Emerging Designer titles were awarded to Thomas Tait and Grace Wales Bonner. Model of the Year was won by Jourdan Dunn who was up against friends Malaika Firth and Georgia May Jagger, and the Style Award was picked up by both Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie and FKA Twigs.
Though J.W. Anderson was the night's big winner and all eyes were on Alessandro Michele – the man/magician behind Gucci's incredible transformation – we were drawn to the red carpet as fashion's leading ladies and gents showed off a host of amazing looks. Click on for the best from the BFAs and some outfit inspiration for party season.
