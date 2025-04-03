How To Style Bloomer Trousers, 2025’s Most Surprisingly Wearable Trend

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Rejoice, fashion history nerds and period drama lovers, we are officially in the age of the bloomer trouser… Or at least, The Bloomer 2.0. Once an undergarment layer that was meant to be hidden away, these light and airy bottoms are finally taking centre stage in mainstream fashion.
It’s hardly surprising. Ever since lockdown turned everything on its head and we started spending a lot of time at home, we’ve been raiding our lingerie drawers for fashion inspiration, and turning undergarments into outerwear (think slips as dresses, corsets as going-out tops, statement pyjama sets as co-ords). Not to forget, our ravenous nostalgia for all things vintage and bloomers fitting nicely in a Venn diagram of recent aesthetic trends (cottagecore, ultra-feminine coquette, Victoriana-inspired light academia, etc.).
A few years ago, we saw the bloomer short make waves; sweet and short ruffled numbers that fit 2024’s micro length obsession. But this year, the trend is gaining legs — taking on a more historically accurate length, as seen on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways (Chloé and Alaia), and at the more recent Autumn/Winter ‘25 Dior show.
Inspired by early-19th-century under-drawers, the style was later nicknamed “bloomers” as a result of its association with suffragette Amelia Bloomer, who adopted the billowing trouser style as a symbol of female resistance. (In 1850, it was a political statement to show off bloomers under a dress or tunic rather than conceal.) Now you can find styles ranging from ruffled and lace-adorned to ones featuring delicate bow and ribbon adornments, and sheer panelling.
Recently, I became the proud owner of my first pair of bloomer trousers: Free People’s Forever Young Pants. After discovering the style while they were sold out, I religiously checked the FP site every other day for two months before finally getting my hands on a pair. Now, these trousers are one of my most worn items — and I don’t see that changing any time soon. They’re perfect for hot days, insanely comfy (I’ll opt for them over joggers any day), and easy to dress down or up depending on the styling. Plus, they add such fun and whimsy to my day; I feel like a kid playing dress-up again.
To prove just how versatile these trousers are, I’ve styled them for everything from work to a music festival. Read on for my tips, as well as some other editor-approved bloomers you can shop now.
How To Style Bloomer Trousers For A Music Festival
While I wouldn’t usually wear white to a music festival (in fear of rain, mud and dirt stains), because these are so lightweight and breathable, I would totally sport these trousers for a beach or desert event — inspo for anyone flying to another country for a festival this summer. In line with my boho festival style, I opted for an equally flowy top to mimic the ruffles on the trousers, my trusty Frye Campus boots, ‘70-inspired shades and a crochet bag.
If you are still worried about stains, don’t fret — Free People has six other colourways, including an inky black, a chocolate brown and a chilli red.
How To Style Bloomer Trousers For A Casual Weekend
This has become my go-to outfit for more casual, weekend affairs (in truth, it was one that I reached for in haste after I almost overslept a brunch date, but I ended up getting so many compliments that it has become a frequent look in my rotation). I like to treat these trousers like joggers because they’re just as comfortable but way more stylish; they elevate the otherwise simple combination of a graphic tee, cropped jacket and ballet flats. I also like that, in pairing this retro-inspired velvet Rixo jacket with the trousers, I’m nodding to the bloomers’ historic origins.
How To Style Bloomer Trousers For Work
Despite what you might think, bloomer trousers make for a great work outfit, especially for a business-casual dress code. Less is more here — pair them with classic items that already make up your workwear wardrobe. In my case, I decided to offset their feminine energy with boxy, menswear-inspired items like this Sezane trenchcoat and my beloved chunky Dr Marten shoes. A funky patterned top makes sure I’m keeping my personality in check and works for my creative workspace. If I were to dress these bloomers for a more corporate office, I would stick to a simple, structured blouse.
How To Style Bloomer Trousers For A Night Out
The voluminous silhouette and lace detail give these trousers a formal, dressed-up feel, so it’s not hard to style them for a night out or a party. To counter the romantic, vintage vibe, I paired them with sleek, minimalistic pieces like this slinky, asymmetrical top and chunky heels, modernising the look with some pattern clashing between the polka dots and zebra print bag. I’ve found that opting for a cropped top helps balance out the flowy shape of the trousers too, as does the off-the-shoulder cut and flash of skin.
How To Style Bloomer Trousers For Vacation
ICYMI: The early 2000s dress-over-trousers trend is back and cooler than ever. After playing around with my wardrobe, I discovered that slim-fitting button-down dresses work best, balancing the flowy shape and silhouette of the trousers and stopping me from looking overwhelmed with too much fabric (I’m 5'2"). The result has me feeling like I’m cosplaying a period drama character (Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette vibes) and making me want to frolic in a wildflower meadow. In reality, I’ll be packing it for an upcoming summer holiday to the south of France, complete with a raffia bag and delicate ballet flats (mine are both from the French brand Rouje, so very apt!). For now, though, I'll throw on a trusty cable knit cardie to keep warm during springtime.
Shop Bloomer Trousers
