How To Style Bloomer Trousers, 2025’s Most Surprisingly Wearable Trend

ICYMI: The early 2000s dress-over-trousers trend is back and cooler than ever. After playing around with my wardrobe, I discovered that slim-fitting button-down dresses work best, balancing the flowy shape and silhouette of the trousers and stopping me from looking overwhelmed with too much fabric (I’m 5'2"). The result has me feeling like I’m cosplaying a period drama character (Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette vibes) and making me want to frolic in a wildflower meadow. In reality, I’ll be packing it for an upcoming summer holiday to the south of France, complete with a raffia bag and delicate ballet flats (mine are both from the French brand Rouje, so very apt!). For now, though, I'll throw on a trusty cable knit cardie to keep warm during springtime.