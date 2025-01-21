6 Aesthetics That Will Be All Over Our Feeds, According To Creators

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
From runway-determined trends to neatly packaged “-cores,” these days, our sources of sartorial inspiration are practically limitless. Thanks to our human desire to be part of something bigger than ourselves, combined with the social media-fuelled tendency to turn everything into an identity, aesthetics have become central to our personal style, from the clothes we wear to how we do our makeup.
These hyper-specific style sets are often inspired by past eras (see cottagecore), subcultures (gothcore), and wider cultural moments (quiet luxury). While they’re exemplified by certain trends — tenniscore by pleated minis, Y3K by metallics — aesthetics are more accurately defined by overall vibes. And with recent shifts in consumption — such as the “no buy” mindset — shoppers are leaning away from curated wardrobes depending on what’s popular at any given moment and towards more versatile, timeless pieces.
In a recent report from Depop, Agus Panzoni, the company’s trend specialist and creator behind @thealgorythm, argued: “Fashion is returning to fundamentals: durable, versatile pieces that embody a collective aesthetic are setting the tone for 2025.” Other experts agree that the seasons ahead will see the rise of aesthetics that have more lenient formulas, as well as new (or hybrid) versions of past trends that don’t necessarily require building a wardrobe from scratch.
We’ve seen how the muted minimalism of the “quiet luxury” aesthetic grew out of aspirations toward a higher tax bracket, and how gorpcore reflected our desire to escape into the outdoors. From food-inspired looks to a more femme “blokecore,” scroll on to discover six vibes creators predict we’ll be embracing in 2025.
Gastro Chic
TikTok trend expert Sara Ouardi (@iamsaraouardi) has been eyeing a delectable integration of food and fashion as an outlet for playful and natural expression. “Think: matching outfits with pastries, color-coordinated café shots, or luxurious dining spreads that double as the perfect backdrop for your looks,” she says. Between 2024’s influx of food-inspired fashion (print-heavy brands like Lisa Says Gah and Rachel Antonoff are leading the trend) and Mocha Mousse, 2025 may be the year we truly savor our style and appreciate life’s small pleasures.
Blokette
Trend forecaster Anyanna Anako (@fashunadict) predicts a new flavor of “blokecore” will emerge, one that infuses some touches of “coquette” for maximum contrast: ballet flats, bows, and pleated skirts with athletic pants, soccer shirts, and tennis sneakers. “When I think of the ‘blokette’ aesthetic, it ties back to the rise of the ugly shoe,” Anako tells Refinery29, nodding to fashion’s love of subversive styles, from clunky clogs and split-toe tabis to couture hiking gear.
Indie Vanguard
As last year’s re-emergence of the 2010s’ indie sleaze proves, Myspace-era influences are back in the limelight. In a press release, Depop’s Panzoni flagged a reimagining of the look this year, with more emphasis on individuality. “With influences from grunge, punk, and rock 'n' roll, this trend celebrates rebellious self-expression through minimalist silhouettes and eclectic early ‘00s elements,” she wrote, pointing to band tees, knee-high boots, and faux fur coats as building blocks of the carefree, DIY vibes.
Light Academia
Off the back of the pleated mini skirt revival, creative strategist Julia Broome (@juliabroome) expects to see more schoolgirl styling, light colors, and feminine silhouettes, which she describes as “Clueless meets Gossip Girl — preppy, elegant, with a mix of sophistication and tradition.” Light academia styles include plaid prints, collared blouses, and layered knitwear to complement a studious, intentional lifestyle including “journaling, scrapbooking, and organizational activities,” says Broome.
The New Twee
Anako expects a new wave of twee (i.e. Peter Pan collars, polka dots, and A-line dresses) with more prep or edge, giving way to another aesthetic that appeases our inner children. “Signature twee items — cardigans, blazers, and classy feminine shoes like Mary Janes and Oxfords — are very much on the rise in 2025,” she says (most of which are secondhand style staples; perfect for the eco-conscious). “Vintage Prada, Comme des Garçons, and YSL mirror this new twee character.”
Retro Accessory Revival
One way to flaunt all facets of your personality this season (and get more use out of what you have) is to maximize your accessories, which Ouardi says “will be the focal point of personal style” in 2025. “Expect a revival of ‘70s-inspired headscarves, rectangular sunglasses, and scarves styled in unexpected ways on blazers, handbags and jeans.”
