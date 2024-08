While Gama is a fan of girly fashion, she is aware that there is room for improvement to make it more inclusive . “Being midsize or plus size makes it a challenge to experiment with any aesthetic but especially those that are hyper-feminine. A lot of brands simply don’t cater to bigger bodies,” says Gama. “Femininity is something that transcends hegemonic beauty and gender standards.” She shouts out labels like Damson Madder, Free People , and Simone Rocha for their inclusive sizing and less rigid take on girliness. In particular, Rocha has recently attracted attention from fashion insiders for the brand's menswear collections , which blur the lines between gendered dressing with tulle polo shirts, bow-adorned tees, and puffy sleeves for all.