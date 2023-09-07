ADVERTISEMENT
Let’s hear it for the humble Mary Jane — dare we say, the most versatile shoe style out there? Are you a chunky platform girlie or do you prefer something soft, sleek and feminine? Do you like to rise to stacked heights or stand comfortably in a ballet pump style? Either way, you’re covered. She’s preppy, she’s Parisian, she’s even kinda punk when styled a certain way. From '60s mods to '90s grunge, indie sleaze to the recent stompy Nodaleto craze, it's no wonder the trend comes around so often.
In 2023 there’s no one way to step into this strappy trend, so we’ve rounded up the very best Mary Janes out there. Unsurprisingly for a trend so deeply rooted in Parisian style and closely related to the ballet flat, French brands Rouje, Repetto, Carel, and Jonak are our go-tos for classic patent iterations in graphic shades of black, white, and red. But the US is giving the French a run for their money with some of the most exciting and unique Mary Janes we’ve found. Look to Charles & Keith for Bratz-style mega-platforms, Anthropologie for cherry red Mary Jane pumps, and Reformation for metallics and diamanté buckles.
Click through for our selection.
