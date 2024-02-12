We’re Entering Our Office Siren Era — Here’s How To Style The Viral Trend

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission
Watch out business-core. There's a new trend in town, and it's a sultrier version of the office-wear look. Business-core graced our social media feeds last fall by introducing fresh takes on casual blazers and work trousers as well as professional accessories like neckties and work totes. Now, in 2024, the office siren look is spicing up business-core with a splash of feminine flair. Think fitted blouses tucked into neat pencil skirts that are paired with stockings, heels, and trendy handbags for a cool, confident corporate girlie look.
So, who exactly are we channeling, you might ask? With the obsession of Y2K styles, we're taking a deep dive into the archives of Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein's fall 2000 collections as well as Gisele Bündchen's chic office attire in The Devil Wears Prada. Her polished uniform consisted of Bayonetta glasses, a fitted blazer over a button-down, and patent-leather bottoms. We're also finding inspiration to the TikTok creators and street style stars of today, who add a bit more structure to blazers by opting for silhouettes that cinch the waist and experiment with striking accessories.
Join us as we kick off our work shoes, slide into some slingbacks, and grab our chain shoulder bags. Whether you're styling the fashion-forward aesthetic for weekends or picking separates for your work wardrobe, the choice is up to you. Scroll ahead for a step-by-step guide on how to style the trend. Work hours are over, and the office siren is here to play.
Elevated "Work" Handbags
Work bags, but make it cute? Just kidding. The styles we picked won't hold your 13-inch laptop, but they sure are cute and fit the vibe check. Take your pick among the soft leather messenger bags, trendy quilted shoulder ones, or chic underarm clutches — one of 2024's most popular handbags. The styles might not work for your 9 to 5, but they're suitable for work events and dinner dates.
Bayonetta Glasses
The signature point of the office siren aesthetic is Bayonetta glasses (named after the frame-wearing protagonist in the Japanese video game Bayonetta). Not only does this style add to the office ambiance, but it's reminiscent of the soft-rimmed frames that Megan Fox, Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie wore in the early 2000s. Meanwhile, both Billie Eilish and Doja Cat have recently donned Bayonetta glasses with their red carpet 'fits at the Grammys.
Fitted Blazers
Give your casual blazers a rest! Instead of the typical oversized look, try a more fitted style. The figure-hugging blazer is essential to the office siren uniform, as it really brings the sultry factor. Pair a sleek, tailored blazer or a double-breasted one with a button-down shirt. Aritzia's Standout Blazer is a perfect example.
Pencil Skirts
When it comes to the office siren aesthetic, opt for a slim-fitting skirt rather than pants. We've carefully selected modern pencil skirts in shiny patent leather and vinyl fabrics. While you peruse these styles, envision Rachel Green's multitude of office looks on Friends. She was truly a pioneer of the fashion-forward aesthetic, and her covetable wardrobe was filled with office siren staples.
Stockings/Sheer Socks
Pair stockings and socks in all different lengths and opacity to bring a feminine touch to your attire. These little accessories might seem easily overlooked, but they'll tie your ensembles together into a professional 'fit. They are here to complement. Plus, it never hurts to stock up on tights — we all know the struggle of an unexpected snag.
Kitten Heels/Low-Block Heels
You can't forget the click-clack of heels against the floor. Slip into comfy rhinestone-embellished kitten heels and shiny silver-and-black colorblock styles for a fun take on the office siren aesthetic. A business professional ensemble can easily get stuffy, and these shoes bring a bit of pizzazz. Not to mention, the heels are extremely comfortable to wear because of their low height.
