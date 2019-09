Blzr szn is a year round 24/7 affair. In the desert where the temps are hot during the day and cold at night? There’s a blazer for that. Heading to drinks after work and wanna see where the night takes you after? There’s a blazer for that. Seriously, it’s about time we acknowledge the blazer’s place in the Classic Pieces to Own Hall of Fame alongside trench coats puffer coats and other outerwear items.