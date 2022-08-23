5 Editor-Approved Fall Trends You Can Find At Anthropologie

When I think about the imminent fall weather creeping its way in to hush the humidity away, I'm reminded of a lyric that Shania Twain so succinctly sings: "Looks like we made it / Look how far we've come, my baby." (Let's pretend she's singing about us making it through summer.) Yes, the autumnal shift has been a long time coming, but the decomposed leaves, the brisk air, and all of the splendiferous fall fashion will be within reach again. So, ask yourself, are you ready for a wardrobe refresh? Over in these parts, the only acceptable answer is yes.
With so many layers, textures, and palettes to consider, it's only natural that we'd turn to Anthropologie for sartorial seasonal cues. After all, the retailer carries a wide range of apparel, from trend-forward silhouettes to tried-and-true staples. For the chillier months ahead, the beloved fashion brand has turned up a variety of covetable styles: We've got an oversize white oxford button-up and a pleated black trouser for a monochromatic or menswear-inspired look. The brand is serving hot picks like a graphically pleasing knit sweater in contrasting color blocks and a straight-leg carpenter pant constructed out of luxurious faux leather if you're in the mood to try something new and unexpected. And don't forget fall fashion essentials like a smart-fitting tweed blazer and butt-hugging wide-leg jeans to round out your arsenal. Anthropologie has it all.
Ahead, peep a closer look at our favorite fall finds from Anthropologie. You've sure made it this far, but make no mistake: You're about to take it all the way with these autumnal delights.
Monochrome Madness
The ol' saying about how whites shouldn't be worn after Labor Day is a tired one. In fact, we think nothing looks more polished or snatch-worthy than a classic white-and-black or white-on-white or black-on-black ensemble. This fall, why not opt for a monochromatic moment? Play into your favorite proportions with a tunic-length shirt or a boxy moto vest.
Shop monochrome at Anthropologie
Color Me Mine
Stand out among the browns, beiges, and tans with an electrifying hue. Barbiecore pink continues to be all the rage, but you can dial it up with other colors, too — we are particularly in love with a classic kelly green knit or a highlighter-yellow power suit.
New England Academia
Menswear-inspired tailoring is the epitome of fall fashion. What's not to love about a back-to-private-school aesthetic? A tweed-like blazer with strong shoulders, a straight-leg trouser that can be worn with oxford shoes or loafers, and a preppy overcoat — your style choices deserve to make the honor roll.
Shop menswear-inspired at Anthropologie
Fall Into Faux
It doesn't take much to look effortlessly slick — all you need is a statement faux leather item to elevate your look into total badassery. If you're just dipping in, a simple mini skirt paired with a neutral top or sweater is enough to keep people interested. Or, if you're going in strong this fall, a full-on carpenter pant in the faux stuff is definitely the move.
Shop faux leather at Anthropologie
You've Got The Blues
We couldn't leave off denim if we tried — Anthropologie's strong Pilcro collection can't be missed. This fall, the brand is giving lots of leg. Think structured flares for accommodating cowboy boots and tent-like billows for contrasting with dainty heels — all while keeping the hip and butt area hugged in and contoured.
Shop denim at Anthropologie
