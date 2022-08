5 Editor-Approved Fall Trends You Can Find At Anthropologie

When I think about the imminent fall weather creeping its way in to hush the humidity away, I'm reminded of a lyric that Shania Twain so succinctly sings: "Looks like we made it / Look how far we've come, my baby." (Let's pretend she's singing about us making it through summer.) Yes, the autumnal shift has been a long time coming, but the decomposed leaves, the brisk air, and all of the splendiferous fall fashion will be within reach again. So, ask yourself, are you ready for a wardrobe refresh? Over in these parts, the only acceptable answer is yes.