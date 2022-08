Dip Your Toes Back Into Fall Fashion With These Cropped Blazers

Raise your hands if you're tired of the humid heat and excited for outerwear season. Cool-weather dressing , we're yearning for your return. However, hold up. Put back your jean jacket . Unfortunately, we still have a couple more months to go. That's why, instead of fully fledged fall jackets and coats , dive into the trend of cropped blazers. The shorter version of your beloved oversize blazer is the perfect way to balance hot days with breezy nights, and it's the buzziest transitional piece at the moment.