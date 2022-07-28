These Will Be Fall’s Biggest Fashion Trends — How To Shop Them Now

We’ll always savor long summer days, but, as autumn grows near, we welcome the mood shift — and cooler days — with open arms. The biggest fall 2022 trends have much to offer as we move from swimwear and sundresses in favor of chunky loafers and cozy layers.
From preppy wares to workwear-inspired standouts, there is something to satisfy all tastes and shopping impulses. A subversive attitude transpired in many designer collections from New York to Paris, offering a refreshingly rebellious take on closet staples. Think: deconstructed knits, re-worked tailoring, and lots of leather in the form of S&M and biker-style silhouettes. Similarly, a futuristic wave rippled through fashion month’s four cities with gritty, punk undertones influencing denim, dresses, cargos, and more. Plus, the official induction of the catsuit as a fearless approach to all-in-one dressing and trippy trompe l’oeil prints.
A flapper-era opulence emerged on the more glamorous end of the spectrum; rhinestones, sequins, and crystal-decked designs proved both extravagant yet effortless in tandem with everyday blazers and boots and the ultimate in glamour when worn in their scintillating glory. Outerwear underwent the extra treatment, too, from floor-grazing dusters to ultra-oversized puffers and supersized faux fur destined for statement-making days.
As for fall’s boot du jour, get ready for the over-the-knee revival to pair with the season’s micro-minis, ranging from classic block-heels to second-skin silhouettes doused in color and rugged moto styles. And while skin-baring Y2K-style dresses and skirts remain a fixture, prepare for maxi hemlines, spanning full-volume designs to slinky ’90s style shapes, to lure you in this season.
