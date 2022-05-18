It’s been over a year since TikTok declared skinny jeans to be over, and denim trends continue to deliver on that promise. For proof, see the season’s street style featuring every It girl out there wearing denim cargos like it’s 2003.
Take, for example, Hailey Bieber, who was spotted back in February wearing a pair of cargo jeans with a leather corset. Or: Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley sporting a pair from Mango with a white tank top and leather jacket in May.
Cargo pants have been on the rise for a few seasons now, with everyone from Rihanna and Dua Lipa to Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner wearing the no-purse-needed trouser style from the ‘90s and early 2000s. While some have taken a more utilitarian approach to the look — Bella Hadid wore army green low-rise cargo pants with chunky boots — others are making a case for wearing the style on more formal occasions— like Zendaya who matched a white pair of cargo pants with a metallic chain top on the red carpet. The throwback trend is resonating so much with consumers that Klarna reported a 103% increase in purchases for cargo pants over the past year.
A similar phenomenon has happened with its denim counterpart. On the runways, designers showed club-ready versions of cargo jeans, as well as styles more suited for errands. Y2K-ready brand Blumarine showed a set of denim cargo pants, paired with a butterfly-motif chain belt for spring 2022. Meanwhile, Diesel — another popular brand from the aughts — included a dark wash pair with frontal pockets, paired with a popcorn top, another relic of the era.
The good news about the comeback is that the modern-day versions of the look are pretty versatile when it comes to styling. As corsets and other Regency-inspired accessories, like opera gloves, continue their reign, they provide an ideal pairing for cargo jeans for a night out. Meanwhile, butterfly tops and platform sandals are better suited for a casual day of brunch and shopping in the summer heat.
If you still need some convincing, take a look at some of the options ahead.
