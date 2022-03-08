11 Opera Gloves That Exude Main Character Energy

Today’s trends are anything but straightforward, with opera gloves, balaclavas, and upside-down bikinis all making waves. Ensuring that your wardrobe is up to date can often mean searching for shoppable items in a sea of puzzling options. Our column Sourced answers all your market-related questions, as well as offers you an endless source of styles that will make snagging today’s top trends easy, so you can spend your precious time learning about the next wave of trends.
Opera Gloves are about to be that accessory.
Not only have they been popping up on the feeds of celebs like Dua Lipa, Sydney Sweeney, and Kylie Jenner and your fave fashion influencers (hello Symphani Soto rocking the feathers), but the trend has also made numerous appearances on the Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter 2022 runways like Balenciaga, Christian Siriano, and Fendi. Now the style is trickling down to the masses: Searches for “evening gloves” are up 140% according to Google Trends.
It makes sense that the glamorous style is solidifying its presence in a time where maximalist dressing is trending and we’re all leaning into our inner main character. We might be used to seeing the elbow-length accessory reserved for red carpets or debutante balls fit for Bridgerton but nothing says “I’m the drama” like sporting opera gloves to the grocery store or on a night out dancing. Whether you wear them with track pants or a mini dress, these gloves will certainly play up any outfit.
Ahead, 11 options you’ll definitely want to add to cart.