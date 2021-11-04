16 Balaclavas To Hide Your Face From The Cold

Today’s trends are anything but straightforward, with belly chains, sporty gym shorts, and upside-down bikinis all making waves. Ensuring that your wardrobe is up to date can often mean searching for shoppable items in a sea of puzzling options. Where does one actually buy a belly chain? What differentiates regular gym shorts from fashionable gym shorts? Is shopping for an upside-down bikini as difficult as wearing one? Our new column Sourced answers all your market-related questions, as well as offer you an endless source of styles that will make snagging today’s top trends easy, so you can spend your precious time learning about the next wave of trends.
We should have seen this coming: During the summer (yes, summer), Kim Kardashian sported a full face covering, courtesy of Balenciaga, to one of Kanye West’s Donda listening parties. A few weeks later, the Skims founder traded the style for a leather "face mask" to step out in New York (when it was still hot out, no less!). In September, she attended the Met Gala in a full face covering and dress that launched a thousand memes, accompanied by Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia in a similar mask. (Gossip Girl actor Evan Mock also wore a full face mask, paired with a shorts suit, to the American-themed red carpet.)
Since then, similar accessories have been trending online, with people on TikTok recreating Kardashian’s outfit to see just how hard it is to pull off the no-face look. Others are opting for more wearable (and winter-proof!) option: balaclavas. In the past two weeks, searches for the cold-weather accessory rose by 64% on Lyst, prompting the global search website to name balaclavas "fall's most wanted accessory." It's a good thing then that designers like Miu Miu, Tod’s, and Bevza included ski masks and balaclavas in their fall 2021 newest collections.
It’s still early in the season, but you can get ahead of the cold drafts with the options ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
