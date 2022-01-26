So, How Is It Really? Wearing A Balaclava With Big Hair

When the time came to remove it later that day, I pulled the balaclava off by stretching the sides as wide as possible to minimize frizz. My hair was flattened but it was nothing a little zhoosh couldn’t fix. The only downside was the fabric soaked up some hair product which left my curls feeling a bit dry. I went into this experiment fully sure that I would have to slick my hair back (you know, “tone” it down). Instead, I made the trend work for me and the natural state of my hair. My hair grows sideways and upwards, and not every style may be worth hopping on, but the balaclava made me love on my curls just a little more.