The Gossip Girl Reboot Is As Fashion-Forward As The Original. Here’s How To Shop The Looks

From the second that the Gossip Girl reboot became a reality, our obsession has been twofold: finding out who the Constance Billard class of 2021 will be , and, almost more urgently, what they’ll be wearing — because as much as S and B were the characters, the fashion played a star role, too. Naturally, many predicted the same for Gossip Girl 2.0. Now that filming is underway, and behind-the-scenes photos have begun springing up across social media, we can say with some certainty that the second coming of the beloved aughts show holds up, fashion-wise. Hell, it might even be better than the first.