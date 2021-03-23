The Gossip Girl Reboot Is As Fashion-Forward As The Original. Here’s How To Shop The Looks

Given that we’re talking about Gossip Girl, a show that dramatizes the self-interested social politics among the upper crust of Manhattan high-schoolers, not all of the clothes worn in the reboot are accessible. Wearing a $2,000 Balmain blazer to class like Monet de Haan (Savannah Smith) just isn’t realistic in the real world, no matter how well pinstripes pair with a Jacquemus Le Chiquito bag. For regular people, there’s not really a real need to splurge on a Christopher John Rogers gown like Julien Calloway’s (Jordan Alexander). But, thanks to costume designer Eric Daman, who also was responsible for the original costumes, your favorite Upper East Side wardrobes don’t all come with a hefty price tag and a long waitlist. Some are both available now and reasonably affordable.