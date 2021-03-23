The Gossip Girl Reboot Is As Fashion-Forward As The Original. Here’s How To Shop The Looks

From the second that the Gossip Girl reboot became a reality, our obsession has been twofold: finding out who the Constance Billard class of 2021 will be, and, almost more urgently, what they’ll be wearing — because as much as S and B were the characters, the fashion played a star role, too. Naturally, many predicted the same for Gossip Girl 2.0. Now that filming is underway, and behind-the-scenes photos have begun springing up across social media, we can say with some certainty that the second coming of the beloved aughts show holds up, fashion-wise. Hell, it might even be better than the first.
Given that we’re talking about Gossip Girl, a show that dramatizes the self-interested social politics among the upper crust of Manhattan high-schoolers, not all of the clothes worn in the reboot are accessible. Wearing a $2,000 Balmain blazer to class like Monet de Haan (Savannah Smith) just isn’t realistic in the real world, no matter how well pinstripes pair with a Jacquemus Le Chiquito bag. For regular people, there’s not really a real need to splurge on a Christopher John Rogers gown like Julien Calloway’s (Jordan Alexander). But, thanks to costume designer Eric Daman, who also was responsible for the original costumes, your favorite Upper East Side wardrobes don’t all come with a hefty price tag and a long waitlist. Some are both available now and reasonably affordable.
Given the buzz surrounding the show — Gossip Girl’s Instagram has over 300,000 followers and it hasn’t even premiered yet — any fashion item that’s been spotted during filming, especially the lower-prices ones, won’t stay in stock for long. That’s to say, when you find one that is up for grabs, we suggest you act on it — fast.
To make sure you don’t miss a steal before it’s too late, we rounded up all the Gossip Girl-approved pieces that are still available.
