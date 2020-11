Gossip Girl Reboot Photos Show The Cast In Fashion’s Biggest Trends

Ever since HBO Max announced the Gossip Girl reboot, we knew it would have big shoes to fill. The Blair-Serena-Nate love triangle was fun and all, but we all know the real reason we came back for more season after season (and then subsequently re-watched every season twice during lockdown). Between Blair’s colored tights and collared mini dresses and Serena’s boho frocks and designer tote bags, the fashion in Gossip Girl was, and always will be, a mecca of style. But, after seeing photos of the Gossip Girl reboot cast sprawled on the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, we’re happy to report that Upper East Side’s Generation Z is more than fashionable enough to stand on its own.