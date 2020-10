Loafers Are A Huge Trend This Fall — Here Are 17 Pairs To Try Now

This fall’s loafer selection took a step down from last year’s, which were ultra-lifted and more grunge. Designers like Martine Rose are now offering up backless styles with metal hardware, while Ganni put a feminine spin on the traditionally masculine shoe by embellishing the brand’s fall lineup with flower-shaped gemstones. Logo styles courtesy of Prada and Telfar add a fresh take on the heritage style, and collapsible heels by Loewe and Maison Margiela offer unprecedented versatility. Colorblock styles, bold animal prints, high heels, and more — these fall loafers are not the ones you grew up wearing, which is all the more reason to introduce them now.