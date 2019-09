Permission To Earnestly Wear Cowboy Boots Officially Granted

The last time I rode horses I was shopping in the children's section of the shoe store. But that didn't stop me from stealing my mom's vintage cowboy boots when I was home for the holidays. Because yes, there are certainly functional elements to cowboy boots for those that rodeo, live on farms, or, you know, ride horses on the regular. But, for those of us in New York City — and other non-rural locales — they're still a must-have during thick-sock season. Or, at least, they're starting to be.