Annie Georgia Greenberg
Shopping
The Unlikely Dress Shape We're Obsessed With Right Now
Mar 18, 2019
Fashion
Permission To Earnestly Wear Cowboy Boots Officially Granted
Oct 4, 2018
Dedicated Feature
23 Reasons Seoul, South Korea Is The Ultimate Getaway
Aug 31, 2018
Dedicated Feature
See All The Magic Of Bangkok In Just One Minute
The capital of Thailand is, simply put, a traveler's dream. An all-night nightlife hub that's also home to some of the most delicious food on Earth,
by
Dedicated Feature
20 Beijing Spots To Add To Your Travel Checklist
If, when you close your eyes and picture Beijing, China, you're conjuring images of bustling, impossible-to-navigate city streets and an overwhelming
by
Spirit
I Graduated Law School — & Decided To Become A "Death Doula"
Last Look is an on-going profile series of women working in the death industry. “Death is inevitable. My life span is ever decreasing. Death comes
by
Spirit
I Embalm Dead Bodies For A Living — Here's What It's Like
Last Look is an on-going profile series of women working in the death industry. The building that houses Milward Funeral Directors in Lexington,
by
Travel
Don't Visit Dallas Without Hitting These Editor-Fave Spots
There are plenty of reasons you might find yourself in Dallas. On a business trip, catching a football or basketball game, or whilst on a tour of the
by
Fashion
Mad Max
Fanatics Have Created A Burning Man Of Their Own...
Every year, the world ends in a desert near California City, California. At least, that’s the case for the attendees of Wasteland Weekend, an annual Mad
by
Fashion
Diamond, The Israeli Soldier Making His Drag Debut
We’re so often taught not to speak of politics or religion. It’s too antagonistic, too divisive. But for Israel’s burgeoning drag community, it’s
by
Fashion
Why You'll See These Victorian-Style European Dresses In Nam...
Every dress tells a story, but in the case of Namibia’s Herero dress, it’s a 100-year-old tale of genocide, oppression, resilience, and — hopefully
by
Fashion
I'm A Fashion Editor, & Yes, I Wear Leggings As Pants
If you refuse to wear leggings as pants, you're playing yourself. Not only are they comfortable, flattering, and easy to pack (and/or wear on a plane),
by
Fashion
How To Layer Sweaters For Extra Warmth & Style
We're well aware that the proper style-minded moniker for the winter season is "sweater weather," but, honestly, it's a misnomer. 'Cause, trust: When
by
Features
Gabourey Sidibe Explains Why Being A Black Woman Is "Pretty Lit R...
It’s a perfect, sunny September day on the roof of The Standard, High Line hotel in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, and Beyoncé’s “Blow” is
by
Sesali Bowen
Travel
The Eastern European Destination
GoT
Fans MUST See
It's tough to call Dubrovnik a city on the rise because, well, it's already arrived. And that's no wonder: It's a historically rich city-by-the-sea that
by
Travel
THIS Iconic European City Is Your Next Vacation
Florence might be on your list of places to visit, but if it's not — this video’s about to convince you to. And rightly so: this Italian city’s got
by
Food & Drinks
This Hack Will Improve Your Summer Snacking
There's an easier way to eat fresh watermelon than buying expensive containers of mushy pre-cut chunks or just smashing one open on your driveway. This
by
Lindsay Hunt
Travel
How This Trendy City Became Every Millennial's Summer Dream ...
We can't explain exactly why some cities suddenly start trending as hip must-visit destinations. We can, however, let you know with 100% certainty that
by
Fashion
The One Print That Matches Every Style Personality
You don't need us to remind you that — to invoke the great Whitney Houston — you're every woman, and it's all in you. Some days, you feel like wearing
by
Travel
Everything You Need To See & Do In Marrakesh
Overwhelming in every sense of the word, Marrakesh is a city of sensory indulgence. The city's sights, sounds, and smells are alluring — vibrant music,
by
Fashion
It's Halter Top Season — Here's How To Celebrate
Shakespeare once wrote, "What's in a name?" And (don't quote us, but) we're pretty sure he was talking about halter tops. 'Cuz when it comes to the term
by
Travel
Why This European City Should Be Your Next Vacation Destination
Zürich may be the largest city in Switzerland, but it's still small enough to get to know in a weekend — and that’s just one reason you should bump
by
Video
I Spent A Week On A Cruise For Conspiracy Theorists (& It Def Got...
Now more than ever, we're living in a world where opposing beliefs can be explosive. Which is why it's important to hear people out — no matter how
by
Video
R29's Ultimate Guide To Osaka — In 60 Seconds
If you're in the Western Hemisphere, a trip to Japan is a major commitment. Aside from the financial investment, it also requires you to have a decent
by
Video
The Unexpected City That Should Be On Your Travel Radar
So you're ready to plan your next trip and you're not sure where to go. You're considering a European city, but you're feeling like they're all a little
by
Fashion
One Turtleneck, 5 Perfect Winter Looks
Winter has arrived. (Insert complex sighs of relief and terror here). Instead of apologizing on Mother Nature's behalf, though, I'm here to ease your
by
Election 2016
This Is NOT Your Typical Election Video
As we approach the presidential election on November 8, it might seem like the nation has never been more divided. But, amid the chaos, the negativity,
by
Travel
THIS Mexican Getaway Is Affordable, Adorable & Unexpected
Read any tourism pamphlet or travel guide and you'll likely see the word magical thrown around like it ain't no thing. But it's rare that a pre-planned
by
Fashion
What Fashion Week Looks Like In Paradise
One of the things I love most about my job as fashion editor-at-large (and video producer) is that I get to travel and see what the industry looks like
by
Youtube
4 No-Equipment Moves You Can Do At Home
I'm gonna admit something right now — and it might come as a shock to some people. As much as I love fitness (and talk about it often), I haven't
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
