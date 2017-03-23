I Spent A Week On A Cruise For Conspiracy Theorists (& It Def Got Weird)

Now more than ever, we're living in a world where opposing beliefs can be explosive. Which is why it's important to hear people out — no matter how foreign their worldview may seem. So, long before there was a conspiracy theorist in the White House (sorry, I went there), I boarded a cruise ship with a clandestine group of conspiracy theorists that held court for a week in the ship's convention hall. There, I spoke to a woman who claims to have gone to Mars, a man who sells wishing boxes, and an expert on crop circles, just to name a few. I was skeptical about our ability to get along, and about my ability create a cohesive narrative that represented our differing viewpoints. But I was proven wrong. It wasn't that I started to believe in the theories themselves. Rather, I began to understand the basic humanity, the bond of feeling like an outsider, the interest in the sheer power of belief, and the passion the theorists held for their given fields — even if I didn't feel the same way.