An amalgamation of out-of-this-world shopping experiences, cutting-edge beauty, and fascinating culture, Seoul, South Korea has quickly skyrocketed to the top of every jet-setter's travel list. And with Korean Air's direct (and comfy) flights from NYC, it's never been easier to get there for your next great adventure. So while you're mapping out your plans, consider all that South Korea has to offer — from all-hours malls packed with clothes and knicknacks to the best BBQ imaginable to skin care you didn't know you needed (but now can't live without).