There are plenty of reasons you might find yourself in Dallas. On a business trip, catching a football or basketball game, or whilst on a tour of the state's many must-hit cities. And while it's a bit more under-the-radar as a vacation destination than, say, its younger sister Austin, Dallas has just as much to offer by way of delicious food, rowdy nightlife, and Southern living. That's why this quick-hit video is exploding with top restaurant recommendations, intimate live music venues, and scenic locales for daytime activities (we're talking goat yoga, people). Oh, and not to mention, plenty of outfit inspo (read: lululemon's super comfy Align Pant , all day, every day). Read on for our ultimate vacation guide to Dallas, watch the video for travel-lust inspiration, and get on down to the state where everything's bigger (and, okay, yummier, too).