The Opposite House

The Opposite House is a thing of beauty in and of itself: It's literally a jewel box located in the center of the city constructed of sparkling glass and wood. The inside of each guest room (which comes complete with a soaking tub) is a minimalist's dream, while outside, the architects somehow managed to find enough space for a speakeasy bar, a pool, a gym, and a seriously delicious peking duck and dim sum restaurant.