If, when you close your eyes and picture Beijing, China, you're conjuring images of bustling, impossible-to-navigate city streets and an overwhelming metropolis devoid of relaxation, think again. Not only does this deeply historic city offer unparalleled sites and attractions, it's also got shopping, food, and spa experiences that rival the best in the world. Luckily, you can get there easily (and in style) with Korean Air's convenient schedule of flights from the U.S. to Beijing via Seoul. This edition of 60 Second Cities provides a close-up look at one of the top, must-see destinations in the world — from the back alley, hutong watering holes to, well, the Great Wall of China.