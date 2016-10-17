THIS Mexican Getaway Is Affordable, Adorable & Unexpected



Read any tourism pamphlet or travel guide and you'll likely see the word magical thrown around like it ain't no thing. But it's rare that a pre-planned vacation can fully embody such an elusive word. That is, unless you're headed to San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, aptly nicknamed el pueblo mágico. You see, in order for a trip to be truly magical, it needs to have some elements of surprise, the feeling of being absolutely special, and authenticity that'll make you want to be a local, for real. Just a few hours outside of Mexico City, San Miguel de Allende offers all of the above and more. It's the kind of big little town that feels like home even before you discover what each cute cobblestone road holds around every turn.