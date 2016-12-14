The Unexpected City That Should Be On Your Travel Radar







Two sister-store vintage spots make this affordable spot worth visiting. It's chock-full of traditional attire for men and women, as well as lightly worn pieces to fill up your suitcase.Well-curated vintage in a small, good-vibes shop makes this one worth visiting. Look out for '90s frocks, athleisure pieces, and leather pants you'll want to wear out of the store.This two-story vintage and punk shop was previously a pharmacy and feels like it belongs on Saint Mark's in NYC's East Village. If you're in the market for pleather, grommets, or the occasional Moschino find, swing by for an odd time.Block off about three hours of your day, because once you hit this expansive flea market, you'll lose track of time. Piles of junk yield to stalls with precious jewelry, vintage clothing, and unique pieces like vintage cameras and art and artifacts.Budapest's answer to the Soho House is a cozy, multi-level retreat that plays home to a courtyard restaurant with one helluva menu.At this indoor grocery store slash eatery slash souvenir mega shop, you can taste all the Hungarian meats, cheeses, and pastries you want — and maybe walk away with a lace tablecloth or two. Come hungry and with cash.One of the most charming grab-and-eat-as-you-go farmer's markets we've seen, this gathering takes place in a popular ruin pub every Sunday. But, the vibes are totally different from the pub's nighttime incarnation; the market is all locally sourced and organic and sells pastries, soups, homemade jams, cured meats, and cheeses you'll eat right there with your hands.Not in Budapest on a Sunday or still hungry even after all that grazing? Head across the street to Simple Haztaji, where the small kitchen will cook you up an easy meal from the ingredients at the market. Just beware of the freshly made pies. You may end up eating the entire thing.A traditional Hungarian restaurant at its best, Rosenstein is a family-operated business, and it shows. These folks will make sure you don't miss a beat — from the soup course to the desserts that'll send you home happy.Duck, lamb, and chicken dishes to swoon over make this locally loved restaurant a fine-dining experience worth checking out. Don't skip the matzoh ball soup to start, though. You're sure to leave full, so come hung(a)ry (sorry, we couldn't help it).