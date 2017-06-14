Shakespeare once wrote, "What's in a name?" And (don't quote us, but) we're pretty sure he was talking about halter tops. 'Cuz when it comes to the term "halter," lots of disparate connotations come to mind. Some might think of a '90s throwback, while others picture a breezy summer frock that gives permission for you to ditch the bra. But, nowadays, the term is so much more expansive.
This season, there are tons of pieces that are halter-top-y enough for the tie-neck lovers among us, as well as feminine off-the-shoulder silhouettes that bring new meaning to the term. So, whether you're headed to the beach in a crocheted number that perfectly covers up your bikini or trying to switch up your warm-weather going out look, it's time to revisit the halter with 14 options we're loving right now. William would be proud.