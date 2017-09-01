It's tough to call Dubrovnik a city on the rise because, well, it's already arrived. And that's no wonder: It's a historically rich city-by-the-sea that appeals to activities and interests of all ages.
Into art museums? Dubrovnik's got you. Have an interest in island hopping? The port in this city is a great place to start. Game Of Thrones fanatic? There's no better place. In the mood for delicious seafood? Start making reservations at any number of the acclaimed restaurants. Just wanna unwind with a nice view and some wine? You've come to the right place.
Check our must-visit list for a complete guide to Dubrovnik, and watch the video where we give you a look at the best the city's got to offer — all in hyperspeed. Yep, King's Landing really is this cool.