It's tough to call Dubrovnik a city on the rise because, well, it's already arrived. And that's no wonder: It's a historically rich city-by-the-sea that appeals to activities and interests of all ages.
Into art museums? Dubrovnik's got you. Have an interest in island hopping? The port in this city is a great place to start. Game Of Thrones fanatic? There's no better place. In the mood for delicious seafood? Start making reservations at any number of the acclaimed restaurants. Just wanna unwind with a nice view and some wine? You've come to the right place.
Check our must-visit list for a complete guide to Dubrovnik, and watch the video where we give you a look at the best the city's got to offer — all in hyperspeed. Yep, King's Landing really is this cool.
To Eat & Drink:
Above5 Rooftop Restaurant
Start your day off right with a delicious breakfast and one of the best views Old Town has to offer. Once you climb up the five flights of stairs and take it all in, well, you might not wanna come back down.
Pucic Palace Restaurant
Attached to a hotel smack dab in the middle of Old Town, Pucic Palace serves up Croatian-with-a-Turkish-twist dishes you'll be thinking about long after your trip. Make sure to grab a seat on the terrace where there's a beautiful chapel and, often, live music.
Bistro Tavulin
It can be difficult to differentiate restaurants that look the same and Bistro Tavulin's modest awning might make it blend it. But, don't be fooled, this small kitchen with indoor and outdoor seating serves up some seriously delicious grub. Don't pass up dessert, either.
Restoran Gverovic Orsan
A sublimely private family owned restaurant off the beaten path, Gverovic Orsan has some of the best seafood dishes around (try the scallops and the black risotto) — and one of the best views. You can literally jump in the water right from your outdoor table. And then, of course, pop back up for dessert.
Panorama Restaurant
After taking the cable car from the city centre up to the top of a hill, you'll delight at the drinks-with-an-insane view that you can literally only get from this scenic (and always busy) restaurant. Make sure to reserve a table for sunset.
Azur Restaurant
Croasian is Croatian/Asian cuisine that you simply cannot miss if in Dubrovnik. Try the tacos and a few other signature dishes and chat with the brotherly duo that run this absolute hot spot.
Kopun Restaurant
Get the salt fish. And the fish stew. And the rabbit dishes that are this restaurant's namesake. This delicious reprieve is a go-to for a big lunch, or big dinner.
Pantarul
Pantarul is just outside the city centre but it's worth the trip. Not only is the seafood risotto and octopus delectable, but it's also a total locals favourite.
Coral Beach Bar
A private beach club by day and low-key drinks club by night, Coral Beach Bar is a fun afternoon-to-evening spot with one of the absolute best views of sunset. Jump off the dock, then treat yourself to a stiff homemade shot of honey liquor.
Azur Bar
A bar owned and operated by the same brothers of Azue Restaurant, the bar — located a few blocks away — is moody and buzzy in its own right. Go there between dinner and dancing for fun music — and strong cocktails.
Buza Beach Bar
This scenic drinks spot gives way to some seriously fun cliff diving so you can, you know, work up the nerve to take the plunge.
Revelin
This is a clubber's club. It's the kind of place you can get lost dancing till late at night watching entertaining nightlife performers.
D'Vino Wine Bar
Australian owned D'Vino is a favourite among tourists and locals alike because when you're there, you really feel like you're a regular. A gigantic library of wine accompanies a generous charcuterie plate that you can enjoy on scenic steps. And, try your hand at one of the bar games the owner is known to break out at any moment.
To See & Do:
Arboretum Trsteno
A 20 minute drive from Old Town, the arboretum — pictured on the left — is home to a few iconic GOT filming locations as well as a scenic fountain worthy of a quick morning trip.
Lockrum Island
One of the most popular morning (or afternoon or full-day trips), Lockrum Island sounds too good to be true. Its sole, full-time inhabitants are bunnies and peacocks. And it also boasts a beach, a secret lagoon, a museum, and the throne from Game Of Thrones....
Dubrovnik City Walls
If you visit Durbovnik, you've got to walk the iconic city walls. End of story. These defensive walls (which date back as early as the 7th century), are best to experience in the early morning when it's not as hot and there aren't so many tourists.
Sponza Palace, Luza Square, Cathedral of Assumption, St. Onofrio's Fountain
These central spots are must-sees for architecture lovers and history buffs alike. All centralized in the Old Town, you can grab an ice cream, and check these all off the list in one afternoon.
Pasjaca Beach
The beaches around Dubrovnik are rocky and often crowded. This one, pictured on the left, couldn't really be more picturesque.
Cable Car and Imperial Fortress
A crowded cable car line might be a turn off for some tourists, but if you're looking for one of the best views of the city from above (and yet another fortress worth exploring), stick it out and go for sunset.
Blue Lagoon and Lapad Beaches
Worth the splurge: a private boat tour of local islands where you can see a surreal blue lagoon and Lapad, among other coves and beaches.
Clara Stones Jewellery Shop
We're gonna be real: Before checking out this store, we didn't really understand how valuable coral jewellery really is. But, when you see the passionate shop owner creating precious pieces right in front of you, you'll understand why its worth a splurge.
Kawa
A friendly concept shop full of locally sourced goods from handmade pillows to sour beers, Kawa is a go-to spot that makes shopping an hours-long activity.
