Winter has arrived. (Insert complex sighs of relief and terror here). Instead of apologizing on Mother Nature's behalf, though, I'm here to ease your cold-weather angst — and I'm doing it all with one easy piece you probably already own. That's right: I'm bringing you five fresh winter looks that you can complete with just one black turtleneck. This basic-yet-beloved piece is really all you need as a starting point for creative ensembles that work for any scenario, destination, or occasion. Watch the video here for styling inspiration, and then stock up for yourself this winter. And if you buy a few of the exact same ones, well, your secret's safe with me.
