We can't explain exactly why some cities suddenly start trending as hip must-visit destinations. We can, however, let you know with 100% certainty that Lisbon is worth all of the hype it seems to have been picking up lately. It's a relatively affordable European city by the coast, and this welcoming town has both historic and modern delights.
In just one weekend, you can hop from the beach to a lively urban city center. Though you'll probably want to stay longer so that by day you can explore the hilly streets, and by night you can drink outside in one of the many back avenues popular amongst locals and tourists alike. That is, after chowing down on fresh seafood for every meal.