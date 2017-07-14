The One Print That Matches Every Style Personality

You don't need us to remind you that — to invoke the great Whitney Houston — you're every woman, and it's all in you. Some days, you feel like wearing all-black, the next, you're embracing office athleisure. One day, you might embrace florals, or you might keep it low-key with some neutral solids. It can be tough to find one color or pattern that speaks to all of your sensibilities, but, despite its saccharine reputation, no print embodies all of your attitudes like gingham.