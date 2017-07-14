The One Print That Matches Every Style Personality

You don't need us to remind you that — to invoke the great Whitney Houston — you're every woman, and it's all in you. Some days, you feel like wearing all-black, the next, you're embracing office athleisure. One day, you might embrace florals, or you might keep it low-key with some neutral solids. It can be tough to find one color or pattern that speaks to all of your sensibilities, but, despite its saccharine reputation, no print embodies all of your attitudes like gingham.
Style it with mud-kicker boots and a threadbare denim jacket on your tougher nights, or pair with a flared skirt and baby bag for a flirty daytime jaunt. We're tempted to claim there's no wrong way to incorporate gingham into your wardrobe rotation, but we'll let you decide. After all, "it's all in you."