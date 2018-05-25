Skip navigation!
Gingham
Dedicated Feature
How To Style Summer's #1 Trend
by
Ray Lowe
More from Gingham
Fashion
Say Sayonara To Boring Workwear With This Suit Trend
Eliza Huber
May 25, 2018
Fashion
The One Print That Matches Every Style Personality
Annie Georgia Gre...
Jul 14, 2017
Fashion
15 Ways To Freshen Up Your Denim This Spring
Alyssa Coscarelli
May 18, 2017
Styling Tips
10 Fresh Ways To Wear Gingham, According To Instagram
The number of iconic gingham moments are endless: Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz; Liz Taylor in that knotted yellow shirt; Audrey Hepburn in her
by
Nellie Eden
Shopping
15 Gingham Pieces That'll Make You Forget About Basics
Okay, we know there's really nothing we can say that will convince you to completely split up with your much-loved collection of basics. But it's
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Celebrity Style
Rihanna's Altuzarra Getup Is CEO Barbie's Dream (Just Minus A Shirt)
Rihanna's never been the kind of woman who needs to wear a suit to prove that she runs the show; not that there’s nothing wrong with killing it in a
by
Gina Marinelli
Designers
These Gingham Pieces Only Look Sweet At First Glance
Some have speculated before about the importance of Fashion Week and all its showmanship and expense, but there are moments that can't be replicated by
by
Gina Marinelli
Trends
The Dude Fashion Trend You Cannot Unsee
Anyone who finds women's fashion formulaic should take a look at what men are wearing. Maybe it's some dudely version of the Vulcan mind meld, but fellas
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
5 Prints You Can Wear With EVERYTHING
As traditional fashion rules dictate, some hues pair well with most any other shade. This list of neutrals includes black, brown, gray, nude, and, for
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
Sorry, Dorothy, But There’s A Cooler Gingham In Town
Somewhere over the (fashion) rainbow, spring's most noteworthy designers like Derek Lam and Carven reimagined Dorothy Gale as the epitome of cool. (It's
by
Bobby Schuessler
Los Angeles
Gingham Style! Beckley's Picnic Party Is The Perfect Thursday Night
We’re always down for a lazy-afternoon picnic complete with gingham blankets and wicker wine baskets, but sometimes the unwelcome critter invasions and
by
Jessica Zech
Shopping
Sneakers For The Queen Of Hearts
Easy sneakers are a great accompaniment to a game of Rummy in the park with these rad playing cards! Fantasy Polka-Dot Sneakers, $80, available at
by
Us
Designers
Isaac Mizrahi Goes Back To His Roots — With Gingham Wedding Gowns
Designer Isaac Mizrahi has his nose in a lot of honey pots these days. The host of The Fashion Show recently announced an exclusive 18-piece collection
by
Stephanie Davila
