15 Gingham Pieces That'll Make You Forget About Basics

Okay, we know there's really nothing we can say that will convince you to completely split up with your much-loved collection of basics. But it's springtime and we're ready to get out of the same old black-and-gray wardrobe we've been wearing over the past few months.



The pattern-shy may not be ready to fully embrace loud prints, like colorful florals or stripes, but there is a way to wear something other than a dull palette. That's where gingham comes into play. This retro-feeling, warm-weather-ready pattern comes in every essential silhouette — from easy weekend dresses to ruffled blouses — and looks as good mixed with other patterns as it does on its own. And while many associate it with a picnic blanket, the 15 pieces ahead prove it's truly anything but. This season, it's time to let gingham into your closet — the sooner you do, the closer summer will feel.