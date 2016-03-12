Story from Shopping

15 Gingham Pieces That'll Make You Forget About Basics

Alyssa Coscarelli
Okay, we know there's really nothing we can say that will convince you to completely split up with your much-loved collection of basics. But it's springtime and we're ready to get out of the same old black-and-gray wardrobe we've been wearing over the past few months.

The pattern-shy may not be ready to fully embrace loud prints, like colorful florals or stripes, but there is a way to wear something other than a dull palette. That's where gingham comes into play. This retro-feeling, warm-weather-ready pattern comes in every essential silhouette — from easy weekend dresses to ruffled blouses — and looks as good mixed with other patterns as it does on its own. And while many associate it with a picnic blanket, the 15 pieces ahead prove it's truly anything but. This season, it's time to let gingham into your closet — the sooner you do, the closer summer will feel.

