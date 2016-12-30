Skip navigation!
Best Shirtdresses
What To Wear To Work: From Formal To Creative
by
Emily Ruane
Stores
Forever 21 Is Selling That Kardashian-Approved Corset T-Shirt
Landon Peoples
Dec 30, 2016
Celebrity Style
Kate Middleton Adds This American Designer To Her Roster
Sara Murphy
Sep 17, 2016
Celebrity Style
All The Trends Kim Kardashian Tried To Bring Back This Summer
Erin Cunningham
Sep 2, 2016
Styling Tips
The One Trick To Wear Your T-Shirt Dresses To Work
T-shirt dresses are our saving grace. The sack-like shape helps prevent fabric from clinging to our skin on a sweltering day. They're casual, yet put
by
Rachel Besser
Shopping
15 Gingham Pieces That'll Make You Forget About Basics
Okay, we know there's really nothing we can say that will convince you to completely split up with your much-loved collection of basics. But it's
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
The Internet Has Named The World's Best T-Shirt Dress
There are few things we love more than a T-shirt, but the T-shirt dress may just be one of them. It's a single item that makes a complete and unbeatably
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Proof The Shirtdress Is The Ultimate Workday Staple
The enjoyment of our work attire is contingent on two things: how comfortable it is and how long it takes us to get dressed in the morning. If we're out
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
This Is How Diane Kruger Does Festival Fashion
The second weekend of Coachella has a different, more laid-back vibe — and, unsurprisingly, a different crowd. Once all the kids had cleared out of
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Rihanna Makes Baggy Look Badass
From her surprise single featuring Paul McCartney to her everyday attire that includes actual haute couture, Rihanna is the kind of girl who likes to
by
Casey Lewis
Styling Tips
3 Non-Boring Shirtdress Outfits
You don't exactly squeal with joy at the thought of a shirtdress. You likely haven't been saving up to splurge on a fancy one and, if you own a shirtdress
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Celebrity Style
The World's Most Perfect T-Shirt Dress Can Even Be Worn On The Re...
We pride ourselves on the versatility of our closet. There's absolutely nothing in there that we can't figure out at least three outfits and three
by
Connie Wang
Show Reviews
The Shirtdress Like You've Never Seen It Before
In fashion, there are two kinds of basic. There are those great, classic items that always make an outfit look better (see: a perfectly tailored oxford
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
16 So-Easy Dresses For
Every
Fall Day
We like to think we'll use our time productively each morning — maybe blowing out our hair or polishing our nails, and then perusing the day's New York
by
Ellen Hoffman
Show Reviews
A Preppy Way To Go Completely Sheer On Bottom
Not wearing pants in public can be awkward to say the least. (Trust us, we've tried it. Kidding! Or, are we?) But, Michael Kors' spring '15 has you
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
15 Throw-On-&-Go Work Dresses That Get The Job Done
Mornings are rough. And, an early riser you are not. In fact, most weekdays you're scrambling to put yourself together and make it to the office for 9
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
11 Easy Dresses For Us Lazy Girls
Our lazy-girl M.O.? It's all about getting dressed quickly and with as minimal effort as possible. So, in the interest of helping you get out the door
by
Alison Ives
Shopping
13 White T-Shirt Dresses We're Crushing Hard
According to our stylish buds at The Reformation, the white shirtdress is “basically, a huge fancy T-shirt” — and we agree. With the right shape and
by
Kat Huang
Styling Tips
Elizabeth And James Sneakily Teaches Us 4 Ways To Wear A Shirtdress
We're all about maximizing our wardrobes. Of course, we want to get the most use out of our favorite fashion items, enjoying every bit of 'em until it's
by
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
A Cool New Way To Wear Your Shirtdress
Carleen's spring '14 lookbook just dropped in our inboxes this morning. Heavily influenced by Patti Smith's Just Kids — though there aren't any
by
Connie Wang
Lookbooks
Creatures Of Comfort Delivers An Idyllic, Island-Inspired Spring '14
For Creatures of Comfort's latest collection, founder and designer Jade Lai fashioned an indigo-stained love note to the beautiful islands of the
by
Alison Ives
Designers
Victor & Rolf Is Here To Solve All Your Bridal-Shirtdress Needs
Non-traditional brides are pretty much the hottest thing to hit the wedding circuit since mis-matched chairs and mason jars. All you ladies eschewing
by
Seija Rankin
Washington DC
Shop Alicia Bell's Pretty-Meets-Preppy Line At Old Town's Hysteria
If "effortless style" is a mantra you chant daily while standing in front of your closet, you're probably already familiar with the power of the
by
Holly E. Thomas
Styling Tips
Yasmin Brings Her Breezy Shirtdress Into Fall
The shirtdress is a go-to when it's warm. But with some smart layering, it can definitely follow you into fall. Take a gander at what stunning student
by
Gabriel Bell
Fashion
Interior Design Star Kelly Wearstler's New Collection Is As Covet...
If you’re anything like us, you’ve spent many Saturday afternoons drooling at interior design star Kelly Wearstler’s line of furnishing gems (and
by
Kristian Laliberte
Styling Tips
3 Fresh Ways To Style An Essential Shirtdress
A highly versatile blank canvas, a shirtdress can take you from day to night and back. First gaining popularity in the '40s, this is a piece that
by
April Francis
Shopping
Daily Deal: Wren's Go-To Army Green Button-Up
Wren’s Kasia Shirtdress is the type of piece we wish we could wear every single day. And unless you’re not into silky button-ups in poppy army green
by
Us
