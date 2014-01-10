We're all about maximizing our wardrobes. Of course, we want to get the most use out of our favorite fashion items, enjoying every bit of 'em until it's time to consign them. Thankfully, the styling tips in the Elizabeth and James pre-fall '14 lookbook teach us clever ways to do just that. The Olsen-run line used two long-standing trends — plaid and shirtdresses — to illustrate just how much potential there is within our own closets. That is, f we know how to use it.
With one red, tartan, tailored dress, the brand created four looks that are far from just "button it and go." They're fitting for a variety of environments or occasions and simple enough for anyone to execute. Promise. Actually, we quite appreciate the sneaky style tips for many reasons. After all, searching for multifunctional wardrobe staples is a solid piece of financial advice, too. So, read on for the Elizabeth and James tips that'll multiply your closet in four simple steps.