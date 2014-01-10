We're all about maximizing our wardrobes. Of course, we want to get the most use out of our favorite fashion items, enjoying every bit of 'em until it's time to consign them. Thankfully, the styling tips in the Elizabeth and James pre-fall '14 lookbook teach us clever ways to do just that. The Olsen-run line used two long-standing trends — plaid and shirtdresses — to illustrate just how much potential there is within our own closets. That is, f we know how to use it.