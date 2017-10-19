Skip navigation!
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
Beyond The Pear: Dressing For Your Tricky Body Type
Gina Marinelli
Oct 19, 2017
Shopping
How To Dress When You've Got Big Breasts
Gina Marinelli
Sep 11, 2017
Fashion
Louboutin Just Added
More
Shoes To Its Nude Collection
Gina Marinelli
Jun 29, 2017
Fashion
Rihanna At The Dentist Is 2015's Taylor Swift At The Gym
This story was originally published on June 6th, 2015. Celebrities are not like us. Okay, fine — in the "we have to pay taxes," "we have to sit in
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
4 Looks You're Never Too Old (Or Young) To Wear
Dressing for our age is a game that's rigged: Try as we might, the outcome is fixed and not often in our favor. One moment women are told they’re
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
This Japan Street Style Trend Is Huge — Literally
Fit is everything. It’s a phrase we’ve heard from stylists, designers, and generally everyone who’s particular about the contents of their closet.
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
7 Foolproof Dresses Your Wardrobe Needs
We totally get the appeal of a wardrobe based on dresses. There’s the throw-on-and-go ease — the one that reigns supreme for the laziest style fans
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
6 Style Tricks Every '90s Kid Already Knows
There's no doubt that the teens of today bring a fresh perspective on style. But from what we remember — and everything we've ever gleaned from movies,
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
4 Solid Ensembles For Any Weekend Plan
By now, we've had our fair share of beach weekends. And while getting some sun never gets old, we can't help but look forward to breaking out of our
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
This Japanese Fashion Obsession Is Finally HERE
We’ve become quite accustomed to (and obsessed with) taking style cues from Japan. In terms of cutting-edge designers, trend forecasting, and fostering
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
How Thinking Of Your Clothes As Costumes Can Change Everything
We don't just appreciate an inspired ensemble. We want to know the whole making-of story behind it. But in Style Roots, we're going one better. In
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
What 6 Months In New York Will Do To You
We don't just appreciate an inspired ensemble. We want to know the whole making-of story behind it. But in Style Roots, we're going one better. In
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
The Supermodel Way To Master The Post-13-Hour-Flight Photo
Models are a special kind of chameleon. The coolest ones have the ability to stand out, even when their lives and careers are whirling ahead. Georgia
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
Found: Your Favorite New Fashion Time Suck
It usually starts with a simple Google query. Then, what began as a hunt for a single answer — i.e., Can I watch America’s Next Top Model on Netflix?
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
10 Summer Wardrobe Essentials, According To Fashion Editors
It's a fun thought that a new season means a whole new wardrobe, but we’ll let you in on a little secret: That’s not even how fashion editors approach
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
Why You Should Be Following This Instagram Poet
Scroll through your most-used social apps, and we bet you encounter an inspirational quote within minutes. Today, we're bombarded with pseudo-spiritual
Katie O'Donnell
Celebrity Style
Why You Should Care About The Latest #AerieREAL Movement
We’d bet that despite the number of beach photos you've posted on social media — proof of your idyllic vacations, no doubt — there are many more
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
Coach's New Sunnies Give Us A Welcome Dose Of Nostalgia
There can be a, generally speaking, yikes feeling associated with what we wore in high school. You know, that phase where you donned ironic (but in
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
The Met Gala Looks That Did The Theme Proud
"China: Through The Looking Glass" is a compelling, timely, and worthy topic for a museum exhibit. But, we’ll be frank: We were hesitant about how it
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
Skin-Baring Trends You CAN Get Away With At Work
We all push boundaries at work. Sometimes it's in the form of creative, far-out thinking — the kind that gets you major cred with your boss. Other
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
ModCloth Just Made Wedding Season
Way
Easier
Atop the list of things anyone with a packed wedding season needs is a two-hour massage, an extra set of hands, and, above all else, a little more
Gina Marinelli
New York
How Not Fitting In Can Work To Your Advantage
Whether rooted in reality or a glamorized rom-com, job stereotypes make it easy to assume the voices behind most runway reviews, PR pitches, and cover
Gina Marinelli
Work & Money
How This Tech CEO Could Change The Art Industry
For NYC entrepreneur Alexandra Chemla, it started as a solution to a common problem. As a gallery assistant at the time, she was tasked with being
Gina Marinelli
New York
You’ve Been Playing It Too Safe With Your Jewelry
In 2004, Jules Kim was a promoter, DJ, and completely tapped into the NYC nightlife scene. Then, things changed. She wanted to create something a bit more
Gina Marinelli
New York
What It's Really Like Being An Artist In Your 20s
It’s the oldest tale in NYC history: a young, hungry artist moves to the Big Apple to pursue her passion, get her big break, and discover herself along
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
All The Nostalgic Silhouettes Your Spring Wardrobe Needs
We love nothing more than when our clothing gives us something to talk about. It could be a design that (not-so) subtly nods to pop culture or simply,
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
Here's Proof That Perfect Style Can't Be Defined
By sheer definition, the term perfect suggests something that has no flaws, not a hair out of place. But we'll argue that the term doesn't exactly hold up
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
Feminine Style That's Dope, Not Dainty
Feminine style instantly brings a few visuals to mind. Flowing ruffles, embellished baubles, and tailoring that can give any body hourglass-like
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
30 Awesome Outfit Ideas Straight Out Of SXSW
As much as we consider ourselves leaders and not followers, when it comes to daring style choices, it always helps to have a bit of encouragement before
Gina Marinelli
Events
See The New Coach Collection Just Like Fashion Editors Do
New York Fashion Week is hardly a you-gotta-know-someone-who-knows-someone kind of event anymore — pretty much everyone is able to celebrate in some
Gina Marinelli
