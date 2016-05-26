Cleo Wade Instagram Poetry Artist Interview Inspiration

Until now, most fans of your work have interacted with it through Instagram. Why did you decide to release prints for the first time this summer?

“Affirmations have helped me so much in my life. But even though we’re this quote-obsessed culture, we don’t actually practice them. So if having a print of my work encourages people to develop their own mantras and use them in their own life, I’m so excited about that. I want to make as many as I can [while being environmentally responsible] and get them out in a way that will inspire women to be entrepreneurs in their passions. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit different women’s organizations in the U.S.”



You call your work an act of public service, but it's also tied into the speaking gigs, partnerships, and consulting that contribute to your livelihood. How do you preserve your artistic integrity while embracing new opportunities?

“I lend myself to lots of different areas in and outside of writing, but I never compromise on my messaging — the things I write to young girls that they hang in their bedrooms and make part of their lives. I'm like, I know I’m in your psyche; I know it’s something you maybe count on in your day; and I don’t take that responsibility lightly. So there’s no collaboration or photo shoot or way I’ll manipulate my writing that betrays that relationship or that trust.”

