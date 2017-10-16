Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Katie O'Donnell
Styling Tips
The Top Everyone Is Wearing Right Now
Katie O'Donnell
Oct 16, 2017
Shopping
Plus-Size Swimwear For When You've Got Nothing To Hide
Katie O'Donnell
Jun 21, 2016
Celebrity Style
Why You Should Be Following This Instagram Poet
Katie O'Donnell
May 26, 2016
Styling Tips
How To Hack Your Swimsuit Top (No Sewing Required)
If you've ever had to choose between a swimsuit style you love and one better suited for body surfing and beach volleyball, get ready to do a celebratory
by
Katie O'Donnell
Styling Tips
4 Unapologetically Feminine Work Outfits
Stroll through the wear-to-work section of most women's clothing stores, and you'll see firsthand how much menswear has influenced in-office style
by
Katie O'Donnell
Body
Why Perfection Has No Place At The Beach
For most of us, warm weather fills us with excitement about all the things we'll get to eat, see, and do in summer. But if there’s one storm cloud that
by
Katie O'Donnell
Shopping
The Best Designer Swim Collabs To Scoop Up At Target Right Now
Fact: Swimsuits have become crazy expensive. With prices often approaching triple digits — and that's just for one half of the suit, mind you — you'd
by
Katie O'Donnell
Fashion
6 Ways Your Clothes Secretly Hurt You & What To Wear Instead
From the “dancing” shoes we can barely stand in to the life-sucking tights we immediately wish we weren’t wearing, many of us have accepted a little
by
Katie O'Donnell
Celebrity Style
What It Really Takes To Get Billed At Coachella
Zella Day is a trooper. It’s the day after her 21st birthday party — a 70-guest bash at an '80s-themed spot in L.A. — and she's finishing up a
by
Katie O'Donnell
Shopping
$2,000 In New Clothes Would Look
So
Good On You
While we appreciate the simplicity of the minimal look that's everywhere right now, donning a wash of tonal grays day after day is like eating bland
by
Katie O'Donnell
Shopping
8 Sneakers That Aren't Plain White
For us, sneakers are a year-round wardrobe staple. But according to the seasonal-shoe matrices in our minds, they’re especially indispensable in spring,
by
Katie O'Donnell
Designers
This Designer’s Path-Less-Traveled Story Is So Inspiring
New York may get tons of Fashion Week attention, but we're big enough to admit we don't have all the industry talent. Ali Golden is one designer who said
by
Katie O'Donnell
Stores
These Easy Looks Have Us So Ready For Spring
From London’s crazy-inspiring street style to the mundane clothing terms we’ve picked up with glee — roll-necks! jumpers! — our infatuation with
by
Katie O'Donnell
Designers
In Fashion, Location Is Everything (But Not Why You Think)
If you’re an aspiring fashion designer (or editor or stylist) living outside of New York, you’ve likely daydreamed about relocating here. But as much
by
Katie O'Donnell
Home
These Real-Life Stain Confessions Prove We’ve
All
Been T...
No matter how diligent you are about forgoing spaghetti while wearing a plain white tee or checking your seat before plopping down in white jeans,
by
Katie O'Donnell
Styling Tips
8 Style Commandments To Live By In 2016
This year, we declared ourselves free from the rules of fashion. And yet, while we proudly identify as forward-thinking when it comes to our sartorial
by
Katie O'Donnell
Styling Tips
5 Reasons Those Party Shoes Are SO Worth It
Going into 2016, we’re refining our approach to shopping. There will be no guilt-tripping inner voices and no defending our actions when we make a
by
Katie O'Donnell
Home
Your Pinecone Centerpiece Might Be Worth $1,500
No matter what you’re celebrating this season, there’s a good chance you’re getting together with friends and family to do it. But it wouldn't feel
by
Katie O'Donnell
Styling Tips
Actually, You
Do
Have Something To Wear Out Tonight
Let’s get something straight: Everyone wears things more than once. We don’t care if you’re a blogger battling carpal tunnel from signing for
by
Katie O'Donnell
Stores
This Shoe Brand Is Making Mondays Suck Less
It’s Sunday around 8 p.m. and your weekend high swiftly plummets into a spiral of anxieties about the day to come, starting with the tower of work you
by
Katie O'Donnell
Styling Tips
Holiday Outfits You Already Have In Your Closet
It's midweek. Your calendar app frantically alerts you that the holiday bash you RSVP'd to weeks ago is this Friday. You rush home, inevitably tearing
by
Katie O'Donnell
Work & Money
11 Lessons On Making Your Side Hustle Your Main Gig
If you’ve worked a desk job that requires a lot of (okay, constant) sitting and screen-staring, you know the fantasy: You break out of the
by
Katie O'Donnell
Celebrity Style
A Grown-Up Holiday Ritual That
Isn’t
Baking Cookies
While you might be old enough to put out the almond milk and gluten-free cookies the night before, there’s nothing more refreshing than a just-for-fun,
by
Katie O'Donnell
Fashion
If You’ve Ever Danced In Front Of The Mirror, Watch This
On the list of things we do when we’re alone, bursting into window-shattering song gets all the attention. But now we're shouting out that other thing
by
Katie O'Donnell
Celebrity Style
How Give-Back Fashion
Actually
Works
The fashion world has long had an acquaintance-like relationship with philanthropy. But over the last decade, style-driven, socially conscious startups
by
Katie O'Donnell
Styling Tips
It's Time You Gave This Color A Serious Chance
We know, we know — you’ll stop wearing all black when they invent a darker color. It may be a common fashion-girl convention, but a goth wardrobe
by
Katie O'Donnell
Stores
Win $2,000 Toward ALL Your Fall Essentials
When you gorge on fashion trends like we do, every day is like Thanksgiving — a feast of iconic statement pieces and look-at-me delicacies.
by
Katie O'Donnell
Designers
You’re Shopping For Shoes Wrong (According To This Shoe Expert)
It would be really easy to be frenemies with Jessie Randall. The cofounder and creative director of Loeffler Randall — the fashion-girl-approved shoe
by
Katie O'Donnell
New York
How Two Jersey Girls Conquered Downtown NYC
As trendy restaurants come and go, few have the long-term draws to hold the attention of New York's restless, on-the-pulse crowd. And that's why Dimes, a
by
Katie O'Donnell
Styling Tips
Fall's Hottest Color Is Surprisingly Versatile
Burgundy, oxblood, maroon… Tomato, tomahto — are we right? Whatever you call it, some variation of this rich, saturated hue has been on a loop for the
by
Katie O'Donnell
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted