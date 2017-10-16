If you're like us, Beauty and the Beast was in heavy VHS rotation when you were a kid. And, if that's the case, there's a good chance you were as besotted as we were with Belle’s buttercup-colored, off-the-shoulder gown. While a giant hoop skirt and matching arm-length gloves no longer hold the same appeal, a shoulder-baring top is a story that never gets old. Now, with festival season in full swing, the style has returned as a trend MVP.
It does have one pitfall, though: getting that straight-across neckline to stay put, without having to sacrifice your magnificent moves when the crowd favorite storms the stage. Our Senior Features Editor Connie Wang shares a genius hack that stops the sleeves from popping up over sun-seeking shoulders. You just need two minutes, a few household items, and a summer-ready peasant top. All you have to do is watch, learn, and do — just don’t forget the SPF. And if you're looking for a pre-prepped piece, check out the options we've handpicked ahead.