From the “dancing” shoes we can barely stand in to the life-sucking tights we immediately wish we weren’t wearing, many of us have accepted a little — or a lot — of discomfort as a non-negotiable tax on looking good (despite our mothers' fretting over our misguided priorities).
But with athleisure’s takeover and the increasing trend towards more relaxed, voluminous silhouettes, it’s clear that the union of comfort and style is more in demand than ever. Yet, even if you’ve figured out how to work body-loving leggings into outfits you'd proudly flaunt outside the gym, you may be overlooking some of the most basic sources of pain, fidgetiness, and even some potential health risks in your everyday look.
To solve those under-addressed issues happening (literally) right under our noses, we asked fashion and medical experts alike about the most fundamental wardrobe swaps to make for our well-being. Read on for the answers, including the surprising bag style for nixing upper-body strain and a comfy-cool excuse to finally kick your heel habit: KEEN UNEEK footwear. We know, Mom, we know — you told us so.
