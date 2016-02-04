The thing about leggings is, whether or not you like them (and whether or not you think they count as pants), you probably own a pair — even if it's reserved for Saturday-morning errands or gym sessions. But with It Girls like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid turning them into major style statements, we're starting to become convinced that leggings actually can work for on- and off-duty days alike.
Effortless-looking ensembles like theirs (oh, and their random cameos on Fashion Week runways) have us realizing that leggings can look killer (yes, really) — all it takes is some statement outerwear and killer accessories to kick up those stretchy "pants" a notch. With KenGi in mind, we crafted four no-fail outfits that might just make leggings your new favorite closet staple. Now, they're not just for the gym — but for any occasion.
